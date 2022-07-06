Heavy Rains Cause Water-logging in Several Goa Areas; Congress, GFP Seek Closure of School, Colleges Till Jul 9

Heavy rains lashed Goa on Tuesday, leaving several bridges, roads and low lying areas inundated, while the India Meteorological Department said similar weather could be expected in the coastal state for another five days. An official said damage to property and losses caused by the heavy rains that started on Monday have not been assessed yet.

Issuing a warning of heavy rains, the IMD, in a media statement, said, “South West Monsoon was vigorous over the state of Goa. Very heavy rainfall occurred at most places with extremely heavy rainfall occurring at isolated places over the state of Goa.” There is likelihood of enhanced rainfall activity over North and South Goa in coming five days, the IMD release issued in the evening here added. Fisherfolk are advised not to venture along and off South Maharashtra-Goa-Karnataka coasts for 5 days from July 5, the IMD said.

Officials said several roads and bridges were submerged, mainly in Quepem, Sanguem, Salcette and Sattari, with visuals showing Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas walking in knee deep water, while Quepem legislator Altone D’Costa said he was getting distress calls from people in his constituency. Meanwhile, the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India and Goa Forward Party’s student’s wing demanded that the Pramod Sawant government shut schools and colleges till July 9 in view of the inclement weather forecast.

