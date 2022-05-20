Heavy Rains in Karnataka's Coastal Districts, Holiday Declared for Schools

A holiday was declared for schools in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday for a second day in view of heavy rains, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra said. Normal life was thrown out of gear in the district since Wednesday with the heavy downpour due to the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

To ensure safety of school children, a holiday was declared for on Thursday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools. Rajendra said the decision was taken considering the difficulties of children in rural areas. The status quo can be maintained if children have reached schools in urban areas, he said. Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao also instructed schools to take a decision on declaring a holiday as heavy rains were continuing in the twin coastal districts.

