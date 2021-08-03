Here is How States are Preparing to Reopen Schools as Covid-19 Cases Decline

As the Covid-19 cases are gradually declining across the country, various state governments are now mulling to resume physical classes in the schools and other educational institutions. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the county, the school re-opening was delayed. But now, the schools have been reopened in more than 10 states. However, students are waiting for the guidelines for reopening of their educational institutes in other states and Union Territories (UTs).

In Punjab and Chhattisgarh, students returned to their schools from August 2. The Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh governments are making all necessary efforts for the safe reopening of schools from August 16.

Here is a look at the state of affairs with the classroom teaching in various states across the country.

Uttar Pradesh: The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to reopen intermediate schools from August 16 with strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. According to the order of the state government, the schools will be conducting the physical classes with 50 percent attendance. Students have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Students will need the written consent of their parents to attend the school.

Intermediate Schools in the state to re-open from 16th August with 50% capacity. Colleges and universities to reopen from 1st September. State govt gives instructions to begin process of entrance for students in colleges/universities from 5th August. pic.twitter.com/R3UAi5VaqX— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 2, 2021

The government has also announced plans to reopen colleges and universities from September 1. The officials have been instructed to make all necessary arrangements to begin entrance examinations of students for admission into colleges and universities from August 5.

Jharkhand: The schools in Jharkhand will be reopened for the students of classes 9 to 12 in from August 9. However, teachers have been asked to attend schools from August 2. The school re-opening is subject to a condition that the coronavirus infection rate in the respective districts should be one percent for the last seven days.

Punjab: The schools have been reopened for all classes in Punjab from August 2. The schools have been asked by the government to follow the Covid-19 guidelines. The physical classes for the students of classes 11 and 12 resumed from July 26.

Himachal Pradesh: The Himachal Pradesh government has reopened schools for the students of classes 10 to 12 from August 2. Apart from this, students of classes 5 to 9 can visit the school to clarify their doubts in various subjects.

Haryana: Schools reopened for classes 9-12 in Haryana from July 16. Wearing of masks has been made mandatory in schools. The schools have been asked to follow Covid-19 appropriate behavior strictly.

Uttarakhand: The schools reopened for the students of classes 9-12 in Uttarakhand from August. The physical classes for the students of sixth to eighth standards will resume from August 16. It’s mandatory for the students to obtain consent of the parents to attend the physical classes.

Maharashtra: Schools have been reopened in Maharashtra from July 15 for classes 8 to 12 in rural areas of the state. The physical classes will be conducted in schools of those rural areas which are not reporting new Covid-19 cases, the state government said in its notification.

Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh resumed classroom teaching for the students of classes 10 to 12 from August 2. The state government has given permission to open schools with a maximum attendance of 50 percent of students.

Bihar: Schools have been re-opened for classes 10 and 12 in Bihar from July 12. According to the government order, schools for the students of class 6 to 9 will be re-opened from August 6.

Madhya Pradesh: The Madhya Pradesh government has allowed the re-opening of the schools for classes 11 and 12 with 50 percent attendance from July 26. The physical classes for students of 9th and 10th standards are slated to resume from August 5 with only one class in a week.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here