KVS Admissions 2021: Here's Why Kendriya Vidyalayas Will Not Release Class 1 Allotment List Today

While the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had scheduled to release the first allotment list for admission to class 1 today, the same will not be releasing today. This is the first time that the KV class 1 admissions are being held digitally, however, it still could not shake off the effect of the global pandemic. In its recent notice, the KVS had said, “The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country."

The new dates of release of the allotment list are not yet out and students and parents will have to wait longer. While they are waiting, they can still arrange for the documents needed for admissions, so as and when the list is out, they can start the admission process.

— Digital photograph or scanned photograph of the child seeking admission

— Scan copy of the child’s birth certificate

— Details of government certificate in case you are applying under the economically weak section

— Transfer details of parent/grandparent whose service credentials will be used in the application.

“In case of provisional admission is given by a Vidyalaya after the results are announced, originals of all supporting documents listed while submitting the form must be presented to the concerned Vidyalaya at the time of admission. Failure to provide these original documents may lead to the admission being canceled," as per the official notice.

Of the total seats available for admission in Class 1 across 1247 Kendriya Vidyalayas in the country, 15 per cent of seats are served for Sc, 7.5 per cent for ST, 27 per cent for OBC, and 15 per cent under Right to Education (RTE).

The admission process for class 1 began online this year from April 1 and concluded on April 19. A Child must be 5 years old as of 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class 1, as per rules. Even though the applications were moved online, classes were scheduled to be held online, however, the schedule now stands deferred due to the pandemic. KVs do not charge any fee to be charged from the children admitted under the 25 per cent quota.

