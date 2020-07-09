Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

EDUCATION-CAREER

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Doctor’sDay#BoardResults#COV19 AnalyticsCoronavirus
News18 » Education and Career
1-min read

High Court Directs Delhi University to Give Schedule of Final Year UG Exams

The high court also asked the varsity to explain in the affidavit as to how it proposes to conduct exams -- online, off-line or both modes, besides the complete date sheet, providing clarity to students.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2020, 2:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
High Court Directs Delhi University to Give Schedule of Final Year UG Exams
File photo of Delhi High Court. (Image: News18)

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed Delhi University to file an affidavit detailing the schedule of final year undergraduate exams which have been postponed from July 10 to beyond August 15.

The high court also asked the varsity to explain in the affidavit as to how it proposes to conduct exams -- online, off-line or both modes, besides the complete date sheet, providing clarity to students.

"We all have gone through the examination process which is nerve-wracking for the students, especially during the times of Covid-19 pandemic," a bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said.

The court allowed the prayer of senior advocate Sachin Dutta, representing the Delhi University, to grant some time as they have to carve out a new plan to conduct examinations in accordance with the latest guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The court directed the varsity to file the affidavit by July 13 and listed the matter for further hearing on July 14.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading