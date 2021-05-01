Himachal Govt Extends Closure of Educational Institutes Till May 10 as Covid-19 Cases Surge

The Himachal Pradesh government has again announced the extension of the closure of schools, colleges and other educational institutes across the state. Now, they will be closed till May 10. The government had earlier announced that all educational institutions in the state will remain closed till April 15, however, it was extended till April 21 and then to May 1.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur made the announcement through the official Twitter handle of the Information And Public Relations Department, Himachal Pradesh Government.

All the educational institutions in the State would remain closed till 10th May: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur— IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) April 29, 2021

The decision has been taken due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state and across the country.

According to earlier announcements, the medical, dental and nursing institutions, coaching centres were allowed to remain open while adhering to Covid-19 SOPs of the government. The teaching and non-teaching staff were also allowed to be on the campuses. Due to the prevailing situation because of Covid-19, the Himachal Pradesh government has also postponed the state board exams for Classes 10 and 12. The undergraduate university examinations, due to start on April 17, have also been deferred.

Earlier, state education secretary Rajeev Sharma had said that the situation will be reviewed at the government level on May 1 and further directions will be issued accordingly.

Himachal Pradesh on Friday reported 2,358 cases of COVID-19 while 37 people lost their lives, the government said. The caseload stands at 99,287 while the death toll mounted to 1,484. The state is currently having 18,425 active cases.

In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state, the Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on community feast during marriages and other celebrations in the state. As per the new rules, only 20 people will be allowed to take part in marriage rites and the wedding feast.

