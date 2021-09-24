Himachal Govt Recruiting Over 200 School Lecturers Without TET Exam, Check Details

The Himachal Pradesh government has started the process to fill over 200 vacant posts of lecturers across schools in the state. This time the candidates can apply for the vacant posts even without qualifying the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET).

The Education Department has initiated the process to recruit lecturers for 216 vacant posts after getting approval from the government. The department had earlier sent a proposal in this regard for approval by the state cabinet.

According to education secretary Rajeev Sharma the state cabinet has given its nod to fill the vacant posts of school lecturers and the process for this has started.

This is the last opportunity for the eligible candidates to become a lecturer in the government run schools in Himachal Pradesh without clearing the TET examination. The recruitment will be done on the basis of old rules and the official notification for the recruitment will be issued soon.

According to reports, the department will fill 50 percent vacant posts through direct recruitment and the other 50 percent through promotion. In this regard the Education Department is expected to send the proposal to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission within a day or two.

This will be the last teacher recruitment in Himachal Pradesh under the old recruitment and promotion rules. After this, it will be mandatory to pass the TET for all the recruitments to the posts of school lecturers. Till now Passing TET Exam was compulsory in Himachal Pradesh from Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) to Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) levels.

As per the new education policy it is mandatory for the candidates to pass TET for getting recruited as a teacher. However, the government has decided to first fill up the existing vacancies. It will take around five to six months for the government to make major changes in the recruitment and promotion rules after the implementation of new TET norms.

