Himachal Pradesh: Army Recruitment Exam for Sepoys on November 1
Giving the information to the media, Colonel N Satish Kumar, Director, Army Recruiting Office, Hamirpur said the candidates would be informed about the details of examination centre and time through e-mail.
The Joint Entrance Examination for the posts of Sepoy General Duty in the Army will now be held on November 1, an official said on Thursday. The test was earlier scheduled to be held on June 28, but was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.
Giving the information to the media, Colonel N Satish Kumar, Director, Army Recruiting Office, Hamirpur said the candidates would be informed about the details of examination centre and time through e-mail. This test will be conducted for the youths of the districts of Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur, he added. The director said the candidates can get detailed information on the phone number 01972-222214 of the Army Recruitment Office in Hamirpur on any working day from 10 am to 12 noon.
Colonel Kumar informed that new roll numbers will now be issued to the selected candidates and will be given to them at the examination centre itself. However, all candidates must bring their old admit card on the day of examination. They will be given admission in the examination centre only on the basis of these admit cards.
The director informed that during the examination, candidates will have to follow all other precautions and rules related to preventing the spread of coronavirus, besides using masks, gloves and hand sanitisers. He warned the candidates who violated these rules would not be admitted to the examination centre.
