Himachal Pradesh Board 2021 Class 10, 12 Dates Announced; Exams From May 4

The Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) Classes 10 and 12 examinations will be held from May 4. As per the HPBOSE 2021 exam dates, the Himachal Pradesh Board will conduct the practical exams from April 15 to April 30. The HPBOSE 2021 exams will be held at designated centres across the state following COVID-19 protocols.

The students appearing for the HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams can check the detailed Himachal Pradesh date sheets as soon as they are released at the official website of the board -- www.hpbose.org. The date sheet of HPBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 will include the subject-wise examination dates, the timings of exams and exam-related information.

Soon after the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced the CBSE Boards examination dates during a live session held on December 31, 2020, several state boards including Assam have declared their upcoming board exam dates.

The CBSE will conduct 10 and 12 examinations from May 4 to June 10. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 practical examinations will start from March 1.

The upcoming 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 Himachal Pradesh board exams will be held in centre-based pen and paper mode. “Keeping in view the situation of Coronavirus pandemic in the state, the dates have been announced after discussions with HPBOSE, teachers and parents,” the Education Minister while announcing the HPBOSE dates said.

The question papers, as per reports, of the upcoming 2021 HPBOSE exams, will be prepared by the schools. However, the examinations will be conducted only on the dates scheduled by the state board. The Education Minister Govind Singh Thakur also announced the dates for the non-board exams for students of Classes 1 to 9. To avoid crowding in the schools, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the non-board HPBOSE exams will be held from April 10, 2021.