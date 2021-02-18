Himachal Pradesh Board Exam 2021: HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Released at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board (HPBOSE) Class 10, 12 date sheet has been released. The HPBOSE board has released the date sheet for both the practical and theory examination. For Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board exam, the practical exams will begin on March 24 and will end on April 8. The theory exams, on the other hand, are scheduled to be held from April 13 to May 10. The exam will take place in the second half from 1:45 pm to 5:00 pm.

Whereas, the HPBOSE Class 10 practical exams will start on March 26. The last practical exam will be on April 8. The written test will commence from April 13 and will conclude on April 28. All students, who will appear in HPBOSE Class 10 board exam, must note that the paper will take place in the first half of the day, from 8:45 am to 12 am.

Candidates can also check the HPBOSE Board Exam 2021 date sheet directly here.

HPBOSE Board Exam 2021: How to download the date sheet:

Step 1: Visit at official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org

Step 2: Under the new notification tab, click on HPBOSE Board Exam 2021 Date Sheet and click on it

Step 3: A new window will appear on the device

Step 4: Select your class

Step 5: Download the date sheet and take a printout for future reference

All students must follow the safety protocols issued by the board. They should carry santizers, wear a mask during the exam, wash their hands with soap before sitting for the examination.

Last year, 86,663 students appeared for class 12 Himachal Pradesh School Education Board exams. Out of the total number of candidates, 76.07 per cent of students were able to clear the exam. Meanwhile, more than 1.04 lakh students had appeared for the class 10 exam. The passing percentage was 68.11 per cent.