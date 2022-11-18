Himachal Pradesh Board Winter Session Annual Exam For Classes 3, 5, 8 Released at hpbose.org

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education or HPBOSE, has announced the dates for the annual examinations 2023 for classes 3, 5, and 8. According to the official schedule, the HP board annual exam for classes 3, 5, and 8 will begin on November 28. The classes 3 and 5 exams will conclude on December 5. The class 8 examination will wrap up on December 6.

The examinations will be held in a single shift from 9:45 am to 1:00 pm. The Himachal Pradesh board has requested that candidates arrive at the exam centre at least one hour before the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience at the last moment. The detailed exam time table has been made available at hpbose.org.

HPBOSE Exam Schedule: How to check?

Step 1. Go to the official website, hpbose.org.

Step 2. Click on the ‘Examinations’ tab from the drop-down menu available on the homepage.

Step 3. Click on the ‘Date sheet’ link here.

Step 4. Shortly, the HPBOSE exam schedule for classes 3, 5, and 8 will appear on the screen.

Step 5. Take a printout of the schedule.

The students must carry their exam hall ticket with them to the exam centre, or else they will not be allowed to enter. The examination will be conducted offline in compliance with COVID-19. Students must note that they are not permitted to bring any electronic devices to the exam hall, including calculators, smart watches, pagers, cellular phones, and other devices.

Meanwhile, HPBOSE has declared the Teacher’s Eligibility Test (TET) dates for eight subjects. The exams will take place from December 12 to December 25. The HPTET dates have been announced for the following subjects: Junior Basic Training (JBT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in arts, medical and non-medical fields, language teacher, Shastri, Punjabi, and Urdu. To be eligible for the recruitment of government school teacher recruitment in Himachal Pradesh, a candidate must qualify for the HPTET.

