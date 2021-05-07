Himachal Pradesh Cancels Class X Board Exams, Postpones Class XII Exams

In view of the unprecedented rise in Covid-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has cancelled the Class X final examinations and have postponed the Class XII board exams indefinitely.

This step by the government comes as a sigh of relief for all students who have registered for HPBOSE Class X and Class XII exams. The government announced the decision on Wednesday through the official Twitter handle of the state’s information and public relations department.

Keeping in view the sharp surge of covid-19 cases in the State, it was also decided in the meeting that the annual examination of the 10th standard of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education would stand cancelled.— IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) May 5, 2021

According to the order, Class X students will be promoted according to the norms suggested by the CBSE board for its students which means students will be promoted to Class XI on the basis of internal assessment and pre-board, first and second term examinations. Approximately 1.5 lakh students will be promoted in the state.

All the students would be promoted to the 11th class by the Board as per the norms suggested by CBSE for its students for the 10th standard examination.— IPR, Himachal (@dprhp) May 5, 2021

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting that was held on May 5 under the chairmanship by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. In the meeting, the CM reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the state and expressing concern over the rising cases, rolled out a slew of measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The HP Board will soon conduct a meeting to discuss further action on Class X and Class XII examinations and will announce the marking criteria on which the Class X students will be evaluated.

According to CBSE’s criteria for Class X students, 20 marks have been kept for internal assessment and 80 marks have been fixed for other exams conducted during the academic year.

The order also stated that all educational institutions in the state would remain closed till May 31, 2021. However, no decision has been taken on other state examinations till now.

Earlier, the state government had postponed the final exams of both Classes X and XII that were scheduled to start from April 13.

