Himachal Pradesh Cancels HPBoSE Class 10 Exams, Reveals Assessment Criteria

Himachal Pradesh government has decided to cancel the class 10 exams for the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBoSE). The decision has been taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Himachal Board has decided to promote class 10 students to class 11 without exams.

Students will be given marks on the basis of first and second-term exams, pre-boards, and internal assessments.

Several experts have raised concerns for HPSOS or open school students and have asked the board to form a separate policy for them. The HP Board has ensured to adopt a ‘student friendly’ policy for open school students.

Every year about one lakh students take the Himachal Board matric exam, on average.

Not just HPBoSE but several other education boards have taken the decision to not hold the board exams for class 10 students this year due to the pandemic. The decisions came after the CBSE had decided to cancel exams for class 10 students. At that time, HPBoSE had only postponed its exams. While the class 12 exams still hand postponed, the class 10 exams for HPBoSE students stand canceled.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here