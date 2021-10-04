Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for 1334 Vacancies

The Himachal Pradesh Police Headquarters has notified the recruitment to various posts of constables on the official website recruitment.hppolice.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit the application on or before October 31 by 8 am.

As many as 1334 vacancies have been announced for the posts of General Duty Constables (male and female) and constable drivers post. Out of the total vacancies, 932 are available for general duty male constables, 311 seats for female constables, and 91 vacant seats for constable drivers (male). The applicants must be bonafide residents of Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: The minimum educational requirement is 10+2 or class 12 pass from any recognised board of education.

Age limit: The applicants should have attained the minimum age of 18 years and must not exceed the age of 25 years as of October 31, 2021. Upper age relaxation will be given to candidates from the reserved category.

Apart from educational qualification and age limit, the candidates will also be required to meet certain physical standards as prescribed by the HP Police headquarter.

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Go to the HP police recruitment portal

Step 2: Once the homepage is opened, click on the “New User” tab and fill in the required details to register yourself

Step 3: Once registered, save the system generated user id and password to fill in the application form

Step 4: Fill in the essential details, pay the application fee and upload the required documents

Step 5: Take a printout of the duly submitted HP police application form for future reference

Himachal Pradesh Constable Recruitment 2021: Selection process

The selection process for HP police recruitment 2021 will be conducted through 6 stages. The entire recruitment process will be held at the District Headquarters in Himachal Pradesh by the District Recruitment Committee (DRC). The selection process will comprise submission of ORA, notification of recruitment schedule and date by DRC followed by a physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), written examination, and scrutiny of documents/certificate.

