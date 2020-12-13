Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Invites Applications for 26 Assistant Engineer Vacancies; Check Here

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has sought online applications for 26 job vacancies for the post of assistant engineers (electrical and civil) in the state Public Works Department (PWD). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in on or before January 5, 2021.

The 26 vacancies are on contractual basis. There are 24 vacancies for civil engineers and two vacancies for electrical engineers. The pay scale for Assistant Civil Engineer is Rs 27,750 per month and for Assistant electrical engineer is Rs 21,000 per month as per the notification by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Educational Qualification

Must Possess regular full time degree in Civil Engineering from an Institute / University duly approved / recognized by the AICTE / UGC or AMIE enrolled upto on or before 31-05-2013 from Institute of Engineers (India), Calcutta.

Candidates should be between 18-45 years of age as on January 1, 2020.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of either an interview or a written test which will be held in Shimla. Aspirants are required to deposit Rs 400 along with application form. All the details on relaxation in the application fee can be found from the job notification on website.