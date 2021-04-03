Himachal Pradesh Shuts Schools, Colleges; Coaching Classes to Remain Open

All education institutes including schools, colleges, universities will remain closed till April 15 in Himachal Pradesh. Students who are appearing for Boards or any final exams in near future will be allowed to visit the institutes but only for doubt clearing sessions. For attending these sessions too, students will need written consent from their parents or guardians. Coaching institutes preparing students for nursing, medical, dental or any other competitive exams will also remain open with strict COVID-guidelines.

Schools having hostel facilities will be allowed to operate their mess and residential facility with COVID preventive measures. Further institutes which will be exam centers for upcoming exams will have to undergo proper sanitizations, as per the government guidelines. Teachers and non-teaching staff, however, will continue to attend their respective duties at their institutes.

Himachal had earlier announced to shut schools till April 4, however, the dates have been revised due to the rising cases of COVID-19. The schools in Himachal now will remain shut till April 15. In other states including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana among others too, the second wave of school shutdowns has been announced. Last year too schools were closed in mid-March as one of the measures to curb COVID-19. Most of the classes for ongoing classes too have been held online since.