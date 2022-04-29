Himachal Pradesh University Tentative Date sheet Released, Know how to check?

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) is likely going to conduct the examinations for the first and second year students from May 7 and it will continue till the month of June. The university recently has released a tentative datesheet for the exams. If students have any objections regarding the datesheet then they can raise it till April 30. Following which, a final datesheet will be released on May 2.

Students waiting for the UG and PG HPU Date sheet can now download their date sheet from the official website of the HPU at hpuniv.ac.in. The university has released the date sheet for UG BA/ B.Sc/ B.Com 1st, 2nd, 3rd Year annual examination. Besides this, the B.Tech odd sem date sheet and B. Com 3rd year Improvement date sheet are also available to download. Also, Re-appear Date sheet for few courses was also released by the University. Candidates must note that the examinations will be conducted for BA, BSc, BCom, and for Shastri students as well.

HPU Datasheet: How to check?

Students may easily download their HPU UG/PG exam datasheet from the official portal, by following these steps.

Step 1. Students first needs to visit the Himachal Pradesh University’s official portal first.

Step 2. Then go to the home page, and you will find the date sheet tab.

Step 3. Once you click on it the list of time table and notification that was released by the university recently appears to you.

Step 4. Now you just need to click on the required time table which you are looking for.

Step 5. HPU Date sheet is now on your screen, save it for future reference.

Meanwhile, in another news, the admission for the summer schools of Himachal Pradesh have also been opened. Students from class I to XII will be able to take admission in schools till May 7. Earlier the last date to apply was April 25, which has been extended by the Education Department has extended. Now the new last date for applying is May 7.

