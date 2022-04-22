Himachal Technical University Admissions Open, HPCET 2022 Application Forms Out at himtu.ac.in

Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) has begun the registrations for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) on April 21. The exam is conducted for admissions to BTech, BPharma, MCA, MBA, MBA offered by colleges across the state. The last date to apply is June 18 at the official website at himtu.ac.in.

The entrance exam will be held on July 10 in two shifts — from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 to 4 pm. Admission to all the courses will be made on the basis of merit or rank/marks obtained in the national level entrance test.

HPCET 2022: Eligibility Criteria

For BTech: Candidates must have passed or appeared for class 12 examination with physics, mathematics, chemistry, computer science, electronics, information technology, biology and informatics practices, biotechnology, technical vocational subject, agriculture, engineering graphics, business studies, or entrepreneurship. They must have obtained at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for candidates belonging to reserved category) in the above subjects taken together. Or passed diploma in engineering and technology with at least 45 per cent marks

(40 per cent for reserved category) subject to vacancies in the first year, in case the vacancies at lateral entry are exhausted.

BPharmacy: Candidates must have passed/appeared class 12 or equivalent exam from a recognized board or university with physics and chemistry as compulsory subjects along with either mathematics or biology securing at least 45 per cent marks (40 per cent for reserved category) in the above subjects taken together. They must also have completed 17 years of age on or before December 31, 2022.

MBA: Applicants must have passed/appeared in bachelor’s degree from recognized university with minimum three years duration securing at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) at the qualifying examination.

MCA: Must have passed/appeared either BCA, BSc (computer science), BSc (IT), BE (CSE), BTech (CSE), BE (IT), BTech (IT) or equivalent degree. Alternatively, they must have passed/appeared any graduation degree preferably with mathematics at class 12 or at graduation level. They must have obtained at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category) in the qualifying examination. Further, for students having no mathematics background compulsory bridge course will be framed by the respective university and additional bridge courses related to computer subjects as per the norms of the concerned university.

HPCET 2022: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of HPTU

Step 2: Click on the HPCET 2022 application link on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Fill in the form using required credentials

Step 5: Upload documents — scanned copy of signature and photograph of the candidates

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Save and download the form for further use

HPCET 2022: Application fees

The application fees is Rs 1550 for general and OBC category candidates while it is Rs 1400 for SC, ST and BPL category candidates.

HPCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The entrance examination will be conducted in offline mode. The exam will feature multiple-choice questions. Two marks will be awarded for each correct answer and 0.5 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. The medium of language is English.

The question paper for BTech and BPharmacy courses will be common. However, candidate attempting mathematics, physics and chemistry will be eligible for admission to BTech or BPharmacy whereas those candidates who will attempt physics, chemistry and biology will be eligible for admission to BPharmacy. The exam duration is three hours. Each section will have 50 questions taking the total number to 150. The total marks is 300.

For MCA and MBA courses, the exam will be of two hours featuring 100 questions and a total of 200 marks. The subjects include verbal ability, quantitative ability, data interpretation and reasoning. Further, MBA question paper will include questions from business awareness and MCA will have computer awareness.

