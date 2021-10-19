Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2021: Applications Open for Research Associates, Salary up to Rs 85,000

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has issued a notification to hire PhD and MTech degree holders as fixed-term research associates at HP Green R&D Centre, Bengaluru. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website at hindustanpetroleum.com on or before October 30.

As per the official statement, the suitable candidates will be engaged initially for a period of one year, which may be extended by one more year at a time based on the project requirement and performance of the candidate subject to a maximum of four years.

Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have been awarded a PhD final degree or provisional degree at the time of application. They should have secured a minimum of 60 per cent marks aggregate in all graduate and postgraduate degree examinations. Candidates with research experience in the relevant field are desirable.

Age limit: The maximum age limit is 32 years as of October 11, 2021.

Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2021: Application process

Step 1: Log in to to the official website of Hindustan Petroleum and click on our current openings.

Step 2: Next, open the application link for Fixed Term Research Associates, R&D Centre, Bengaluru.

Step 3: Read all the instructions carefully and fill in the online application form with all the relevant details carefully (details once submitted cannot be modified).

Step 4: Upload the scan copy of your latest passport size photograph and detailed CV.

Step 5: Upon submission of the online application, you will get a system-generated unique 12 Digit Application / Reference No. Please note that application/reference no. for subsequent logins

Step 6: Download a copy of the application form for future reference.

Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Selection will be made on the basis of screening of applications and testimonials. The shortlisted candidates further called for a personal interview by the selection committee.

Hindustan Petroleum Recruitment 2021: Salary

The successful candidates will get paid an all-inclusive stipend of Rs 65,000 to Rs 85,000 per month depending on qualification and experience.

