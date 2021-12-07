Hiring Activity Grows by 26% in November, Maximum in IT-software, Telecom sector: Survey

Hiring activities saw a 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth in November 2021, according to a survey by Naukri JobSpeak. The IT-software and telecom sector saw a huge increase in recruitment activities. This is due to the unlock of the lockdown, and the subsequent increase in retail fervour, festive hype, and the opening up of educational institutes, the online recruitment company said.

The onset of the festive season marked the comeback of the retail sector - showing a 47 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Nov’21. Another sector which benefited in the festive season was hospitality/travel (+58 per cent). In a bid to fall back to normalcy, schools are primed to reopen across the country; The education sector (+54 per cent) experienced a resultant uptick in hiring, claimed the survey.

Hiring activity in November 2021 has also grown in several other sectors including over 30 per cent in banking/financial services and +50 per cent in IT-software sector, which is more compared to November 2020. The telecom/ISP sector saw a 91 per cent growth, the index reported a muted growth in medical/ healthcare by around 3 per cent and FMCG by around 6 per cent in the sectors.

The continuous growth of the IT-Software and BFSI sectors has enabled metro cities to outperform their tier-II counterparts in the annual growth charts. The average Y-O-Y growth recorded in metro cities was 39 per cent whereas non-metros grew at a slower pace of 16 per cent, claim the survey.

Among the cities, Hyderabad saw more than 47 per cent, Pune was also at 47 per cent and Bengaluru also saw a growth of 49 per cent recorded the highest growth in November 2021. Hiring was also positive in Mumbai at 36 per cent, Delhi/NCR at 34 per cent and Chennai at 35 per cent while Kolkata at 23 per cent, witnessed relatively slower growth.

Among the non-metros, Ahmedabad witnessed the maximum growth in November 2021 at 61 per cent, followed by Coimbatore at 28 per cent. Hiring across all experience bands was positive in November 2021 as compared to last year.

