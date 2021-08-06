Hiring Activity in India at All-time High, Surpasses Pre-COVID Levels: Survey

Hiring activity in India has touched an all-time high in July 2021, having grown by 11 per cent in July 2021 versus June 2021, according to the latest Naukri Job Speak report. It is the highest-ever surpassing the pre-COVID timeline. This is the second time the Indian job market witnessed sequential growth for the second month in a row, with a 15 per cent rise in June 2021, after a pandemic-linked decline in April and May 2021.

The Information Technology (IT) and software services sector maintained its steady, upward growth with an 18 per cent increase in July as compared to June. This sector had grown past the pre-pandemic levels in June’19 by as much as 52 per cent.

Sectors that were severely hit by the pandemic continue to show growth in hiring for the second month in a row, including hospitality, airlines and tourism (36 per cent) and retail (17 per cent). Hiring activity in accounting and taxation (27 per cent), FMCG (17 per cent), banking and financial services (13 per cent) and education (8 per cent) also saw a positive sequential upswing during the same period. However, the pharma, biotech, clinical research sector saw a marginal drop of 5 per cent in jobs while the media and entertainment sector dropped by 15 per cent in July.

Bengaluru leads hiring activities with 17 per cent, Hyderabad at 16 per cent and Pune at 13 per cent. Delhi/NCR (13 per cent) and Mumbai (10 per cent) also kept up with similar growth, while hiring in Chennai and Kolkata grew at 10 per cent and 4 per cent respectively. Among the smaller cities, Coimbatore (24 per cent) and Jaipur (11 per cent) saw a growth in hiring activity while Ahmedabad dropped by 3 per cent and was the only city to record negative numbers in July.

While IT-Software roles have been in high demand, sectors like hospitality (44 per cent) and travel (42 per cent) bounced back in July and sales (15 per cent), HR and administration (11 per cent) and accounts and finance (10 per cent) also saw a sequential rise in hiring activity in the last one month.

The banking and insurance saw 9 per cent growth while education roles had a growth of 4 per cent. Hiring in the marketing/advertising/MR/PR saw a rise of only 4 per cent and pharma/biotech roles showed a marginal 3 per cent degrowth in July versus June.

Freshers with three years experience saw the highest growth at 14 per cent in July. Senior professionals with 4-7 years experience (11 per cent), 8-12 years (9 per cent), 13-16 years (5 per cent) and 16+ years (4 per cent) categories also witnessed increased demand in July vs June.

