Hiring Activity in India Increased by 25% since March 2020: Survey

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all sectors of the economy. After a very tough time of job cuts and freeze on hiring, when the economy opened up, fast adoption of data and digitization played an integral role in stabilizing companies. The two elements also played an important role in developing growth plans of different organisations after the lockdown period. On the whole there has been a growth of 25% in terms of hiring from March 2020 to March 2021.

According to a report released after survey by Naukri, the IT-Software sector has remained secure and hiring has also been on a rise by 11% in March 2021 as compared to February 2021. The retail sector which was terribly affected due to COVID-19 has also seen a robust revival, after sequential hiring saw an increase of 15% in March 2021. The Naukri JobSpeak Index in March 2021 was at 2436 which is + 3% hiring activity as compared to February 2021.

Oil and Gas: +7%

Accounting/Taxation/Finance: +6%

Telecom/ISP: +5%

BPO/ITES: 1%

BFSI: 1%

But since the country is witnessing a second wave of COVID-19, the following sectors have seen a decline in sequential hiring in March 2021.

Education/Teaching: -13% ; FMCG: -10% ; Hotels/Airlines/Travel: -8%

Since organisations are moving towards digitization, the hiring of tech professionals as expected has seen an increase of +10% in March 2021 as compared to February 2021. Apart from the people in this field the demand for marketing/advertising people saw an increase by +10% while the demand for those fitting HR/ Administration rose by+8% in March 2021.

Last year, as the cases of coronavirus increased the county had been put under a nationwide lockdown. As a result, most industries across the world including India had seen a severe impact in March 2020. However, there have been notable changes for the better in March 2021.

Here is a look at the increase in percentage growth of job opportunities in the following sectors from March 2020: IT-Software: +42% ; Medical/Hospital: +33% ; Retail: +24%

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here