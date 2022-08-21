Hiring alert! From GAIL to PNB, Check out the List of Ongoing Recruitments

If you are looking for a job or considering a change, you have come to the right place. Sometimes it is hard to look for the perfect role. Searching for the ideal job that meets all your criteria can be time taking. Understanding the trouble, we have compiled together a list of companies where the recruitment process is currently ongoing. Go all the way through and apply for the one that suits you.

GAIL Recruitment of Non-Executive posts

GAIL India, a Maharatna PSU, is looking for candidates for 282 different non-executive positions. Those who are interested and eligible should apply through GAIL’s online portal. The registration period began on Tuesday, August 16, and will end on September 15. Here candidates can earn up to Rs 1.38 lakh per month.

Postman, mail guard, and other recruitments at India Post

Over one lakh posts are vacant in the India Postal department. The government has sanctioned vacant posts in 23 locations across the country. As per the recruitment notification by the India Post, 59,099 vacancies are for postmen, 1445 for mail guards, and 37,539 for multi-tasking posts. Eligible candidates must download the application form from IP’s website, and submit it by the deadline.

Medical officer, PRO, and other recruitments at BECIL

Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) aims to fill 54 positions such as medical officer, PRO, staff nurse, and others. Candidates must pass a written exam and an interview to be considered for the job. You can submit the application form by August 31.

SI recruitment by SSC CPO

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is looking for sub-inspectors to work for the Delhi Police and the Central Armed Police Forces. There are 735 available positions. Candidates must pass three stages of the exam in order to be considered for the role: a written exam of paper-I, a Physical Standard Test (PST), paper-II, and a detailed medical examination (DME). The deadline for application submission is August 30.

Officers and Managers recruitment at PNB

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has 103 open positions for fire-safety officers and security managers. The pay scale for a fire-safety officer is Rs 36,000, and the pay scale for a security manager is Rs 48,170. Candidates who are interested and eligible must apply before August 30.

