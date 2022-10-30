Hiring Alert: From NTPC to Army Ordnance Corps Recruitment, Major Govt Job Openings to Apply for This Week

If you have the dedication and will to secure a job then there’s no one who can stop you. There are numerous employment opportunities available. It is understandable that job searches can be exhausting. That is why we are here to assist you with a list of organisations currently recruiting for various positions. Take a glance at the list below and apply for a role that you think is ideal for you.

NTPC Recruitment: 864 Engineering Executive Trainee Posts on Offer, Salary Upto Rs 1,40,000

The National Thermal Power Corporation, or NTPC, has begun hiring for Engineering Executive Trainee positions. Since the selection is based on GATE scores, candidates must have cleared the GATE 2022 examination.

The registration process started on October 28, and the deadline to submit the application form is November 11. Those who are interested in applying can do so online at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Army Ordnance Corps Recruitment Begins: Here’s Eligibility, How To Apply & More

Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), Ministry of Defence is accepting online applications for the position of Material Assistant (MA). The eligible applicants can submit their applications for the open positions via aocrecruitment.gov.in by November 12.

A total of 419 positions will be filled during the recruitment process. The notification states that all positions have an All India Service Liability and that those chosen would have a two-year probationary term. The last date for submission of the online application is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

ITBP Recruitment 2022: Applications Open for Assistant Sub-Inspector Posts, Salary Upto 92,300

An announcement for the recruitment of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has been made, seeking qualified men and women to apply for the position of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Pharmacist). Interested candidates may submit their online applications through ITBP’s official website itbpolice.nic.in. The registration period will commence on October 25. The deadline to submit the applications is November 23. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 24 vacancies of Assistant Sub Inspector( Pharmacist) posts.

SBI Recruitment

State Bank of India is recruiting candidates for retired bank officer or RBO posts. The hiring is done on a contract basis for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years. Fourty-seven candidates will be chosen and their monthly salaries will be around Rs 45,000. The deadline for submitting applications is October 31.

