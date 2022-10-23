Hiring Alert: From SBI RBO to TNSURB SI, Major Govt Job Openings to Apply for This Week if the designations are correct

If you have the dedication and will to secure a job then there’s no one who can stop you. There are numerous employment opportunities available. It is understandable that job searches can be exhausting. That is why we are here to assist you with a list of organisations currently recruiting for various positions. Take a glance at the list below and apply for a role that you think is ideal for you.

SBI Recruitment for RBO posts

State Bank of India is recruiting candidates for retired bank officer or RBO posts. The hiring is done on a contract basis for a minimum of one year and a maximum of three years. Fourty-seven candidates will be chosen and their monthly salaries will be around Rs 45,000. The deadline for submitting applications is October 31.

TN Govt’s Recruitment for unemployed in private sector

The Employment and Training Department of the Tamil Nadu Government has launched a website called ‘Tamil Nadu Private Job Portal.’ Its goal is to help unemployed youth find work in private companies. On this website, approximately 4,814 companies have registered as employers, with over 2 lakh people registering as job seekers. There are 1,01,703 job openings in nearly 42 occupational categories, as per reports.

APPSC Recruitment for Group 1 posts

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is hiring for Group-I positions. As many as 90 vacancies are available in this recruitment. The pay ranges from Rs 54,060 to 1,51,370 depending on the post candidates get selected in. The online application process is scheduled to conclude on November 2, with the payment fee due by November 1.

AAI Recruitment for Non-executive posts

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Western Region, is hiring candidates for 55 non-executive positions. Candidates from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa are eligible for the vacancies. Selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,10,000. The online registration period will end on November 14.

AIIMS Recruitment for Research consultant & Field investigator

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, is seeking eligible individuals to fill the posts of research consultant and field investigator for a project. This hiring is being done on a contract basis. Those who are chosen will be paid a monthly salary of up to Rs 1,00,000. Individuals must complete the application form and submit it by October 25 to labhematologyaiimsbbsr@gmail.com.

