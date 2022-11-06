Hiring Alert: From SSC to Teacher Recruitment, Here is a list of Ongoing Recruitments for this Week

There are numerous job opportunities available out there. Nobody can stop you if you have the drive and determination to get a job. It is understandable that many people struggle to find work that matches their skill set. To make things easier for them, we’ve compiled a list of ongoing recruitment drives for various positions. Take a look at it down below.

SSC Recruitment for Constable (General Duty)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has started accepting applications for the vacancies of Constable (General Duty) in the Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Rifleman (General Duty) in the Assam Rifles (AR), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Sepoy in the NCB. Candidates who are chosen will receive a monthly salary of up to Rs 69,100. This recruitment drive is being held to fill 24369 positions. The last date for application submission is November 30.

ITBP Recruitment for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Pharmacist)

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is seeking eligible men and women for the post of Assistant Sub-Inspector (Pharmacist). This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill a total of 24 Assistant SI (Pharmacist) positions. Selected candidates will be paid up to Rs 92,300 per month. The deadline for submitting the application is November 23.

KTET for Teacher Recruitment

The registration process for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2022 has begun. Online applications will be accepted until November 7. The admit card for the test will be shared on November 21. In KTET, there are two exams: one for lower and upper primary classes, and another for higher classes.

TSLPRB Phase 2 Recruitment for SI, Constable posts

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has issued an invitation to apply for phase 2 of the SCT SI and equivalent positions. Candidates who passed the first round of examination should now apply for the second stage, which is a physical measurement test or physical efficiency test (PMT / PET). The application period will close at 10:00 pm on November 10.

CTET for Teacher Recruitment

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the application forms for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) on October 31. Candidates can apply until November 24, and pay the fee by November 25, at 3:30 pm. The CTET exam is given for primary and elementary teaching positions.

Read all the Latest Education News here