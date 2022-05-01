Hiring Alert: Here's a List of Govt Jobs To apply for this Week

Getting a government job is what most individuals desire. It comes with employment security and decent pay. Several people, however, have trouble finding out which government companies are searching for applicants. No worries, we’ve compiled a list of government organisations that are actively seeking to hire large numbers of candidates. Check out this list, then choose and apply for the job that you believe is the best fit for you.

Apprentice at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

ONGC is looking for over 3600 trainees who are available for a 12-month period. The recruitment drive aims to fill vacant posts in various departments and locations. Candidates will be shortlisted based on their qualifying examination results, and those chosen would get a monthly stipend of Rs 7,700 to Rs 9,000. The deadline to apply is May 15 at 6 p.m.

Full-time job at State Bank of India

The State Bank of India (SBI) is looking for applicants to fill a variety of permanent and contractual SBI Specialist Officers (SO) roles. Salary pay will vary depending on the role of Specialist Officers in which a candidate works. The online application period began on April 27 and will end on May 17.

TSPSC Group 1 Recruitment

The Telangana State Public Service Commission will begin recruiting for 503 Group 1 service positions on May 2. The hiring commission will not conduct interviews; instead, candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the preliminary and main exams. The deadline to apply for the opportunity is May 31.

TSLPRB Police Recruitment

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board is looking to fill 16,198 positions in a variety of departments. Candidates must first pass a 200-marks objective type preliminary written exam in order to be considered. Those who secure at least 30 per cent in the exam will be notified for the second round- a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). The selection process, however, does not finish here; there will be a last written test, followed by the publishing of the final merit list. The registration period will begin on May 2 and run until May 20.

Full-time job at ISRO

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Junior Research Fellows (JRF), Senior Research Fellows (SRF), and Research Scientist posts. This recruitment process will fill up 55 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for these posts is till May 8.

