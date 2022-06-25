Hiring Alert! Interested in a Career in Robotics? Here are Internships to Apply for

Internships in the field you want to pursue can prove to be very beneficial in your career. Not only does it provide office experience but also a good stipend. If you are looking for internships in the robotics then you have come to the right place! We have compiled a list of companies that are currently hiring interns for this role. Select and apply for the one that suits you the best.

Robotic Process Automation at EduSkills Foundation

It is a work-from-home internship that requires candidates for a period of two months. This internship is more of an experience-gaining opportunity for applicants as it does not offer any stipend. Those interested can apply through the AICTE internship portal till July 20.

Robotics Internship at Eco Orbit AI Solutions

The internship programme will be for two months in which candidates would be required to work in Hyderabad. You will be happy to know that Eco Orbit AI Solutions is offering a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000 plus the interns would have the chance to take incentives. Interested and eligible candidates can apply here via the Internshala portal till July 7.

Robotics Internship at Eternal Robotics

It is another internship that requires candidates to do work from office in Hyderabad for a period of 6 months. Throughout the service period, interns would be earning Rs 15,000 monthly. The number of working days in a week would be 5. Interested? Then apply through the Internshala portal. The deadline to submit the application form is July 6.

Technical Training (Robotics & IOT) at Build My Project

The internship programme at Build My Project will run for a period of 6 months. Selected candidates would be asked to work in Dombivli, Mumbai. The company will be providing an amazing stipend of Rs 20,000 per month. Check the eligibility requirements at Internshala and apply before July 6.

Python & Robotics Development Internship at Meditab Software Private Limited

This is a 6-month internship that is looking for candidates who are ready to do work in Ahmedabad. The company is going to give a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month to the selected candidates. There are a lot of perks working for Meditab, including a letter of recommendation, flexible work hours, an informal dress code, 5 working days, and free snacks/beverages. Interested and eligible ones shall apply through the Internshala portal before July 8.

Robotics & IoT internship at Aeonix Research And Innovations

Aeonix Research And Innovations is inviting applicants to work for a period of 3 months in Kolkata. This internship would start between September 1 and September 15. Selected candidates will be getting a monthly stipend ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. Applications can be easily submitted at Internshala. Those who wish to apply here must hurry up since the deadline is June 29.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.