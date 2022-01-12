Hiring Increased Across Sectors Beyond IT, Most Recruitment in Hyderabad: Survey

The last couple of months in 2021 — the festive year-end- has witnessed a hike in hiring activity across all major metros, with retail, hospitality, and education sectors, a significant year-on-year (y-o-y) growth was seen in December 2021, as per the Naukri JobSpeak Index for the last month of the year gone by. Among the metro cities, Hyderabad experienced the highest hiring, said the report.

The report claims that sectors like travel and hospitality (+22%), retail (+20%) and education (+12%) have been showing good growth owing to the festive quarter and a rebound.

“While IT has continued to drive growth in hiring, it is heartening to see a comeback from sectors of Hospitality & Travel, Retail, and Real Estate. We see a lot of talent shifting back to their cities of work with most companies drafting their return to work policies. As companies continue to press the pedal on their digital transformation journeys, the demand for certain functional areas and sectors will keep growing,” said Pawan Goyal, chief business officer, Naukri.com commented on the report saying,

Top metro cities saw growth in hiring in December when compared with the same month of 2020. Hyderabad is leading with a 12% y-o-y growth followed by Bangalore (+11%), Mumbai (+8%), Pune (+4%), and Chennai (+6). Delhi was flat and Kolkata declined by 3%.

Amongst the emerging cities, Ahmedabad (+21%) recorded the highest growth, which was powered by the sectors of IT, Pharma, and Banking. Barring Ahmedabad, other tier-2 cities such as Kochi (-29%), Coimbatore (-17%), Jaipur (-12%), and Chandigarh (-12%) have shown a dip in hiring activity in Dec’21 vs Dec’20.

Hiring in real estate looks promising

The software & IT sector continues to grow with it growing by 8 per cent Y-O-Y. Real estate sector showed promising signs by recording a growth of 8 per cent in hiring activity for December 2021. Apart from hospitality, education and retail which were leading the growth, other sectors that grew included BFSI (+3 per cent) and Advertising (+18 per cent).

Meanwhile, sectors such as insurance (-19 per cent), BPO (-14 per cent), and FMCG (-12 per cent) de-grew as they saw a decline in hiring activity in December this year over the same period last year.

Hiring for freshers stays steady

Hiring for new jobbers and young professionals was steady in Dec’21 as demand for Freshers and professionals with 4-7 years of experience remained flat over LY. Demand was slightly affected for professionals in the 8-12 years (-4 per cent) and 13-16 years (-9 per cent) experience segments.

The Naukri JobSpeak is a monthly Index that calculates and records hiring activity based on the job listings on Naukri.com website month on month. The data is compiled from the website wherein jobs posted by clients on Naukri.com are considered.

For the methodology, July 2008 is taken as the base with an index value of 1,000 and the subsequent monthly index is compared with the data for July 2008. The report shows hiring trends across industry sectors, geography, and experience level. More than 76,000 clients use Naukri.com, leading to the high reliability of data. The report does not cover gig employment, hyperlocal hiring or campus placement.

