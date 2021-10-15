History Books 'Dwell Too Much on Defeats,' Need to Rewrite: NCF Review Panelist

Amidst the ongoing debate around the representation of historical facts, Govind Prasad Sharma, chairman of the National Book Trust, has said that there is a need to rewrite history in light of the ‘new facts’ coming up. Stating that Indian history books dwell too much in defeats, he added that our textbooks should focus more on the ‘fighting spirits’ of rulers such as Maharana Pratap who fought against the foreign invaders.

Sharma, who is also part of the 12-member committee formed to revise the National Curriculum Framework, made the comments while answering a question regarding what he thought were the shortcomings of the current CBSE curriculum, reported The Indian Express.

This committee led by K Kasturirangan had its first meeting on October 12 where the members discussed the provision of the National Education Policy 2020.

Emphasizing the need to rewrite history, Sharma added that India witnessing so many battles was proof that our rulers fought against foreign invaders.

Substantiating his arguments with an example, Sharma said that a narrative was created that Akbar defeated Maharana Pratap. However, the fact is that the two never had any face-to-face battle. He further that the revised syllabus of history will help to ‘develop social harmony and national pride.’

Sharma has long been associated with RSS’s wing and is a former president of Vidya Bharati, which runs a chain of schools across the country. The K Kasturirangan led committee has been given a tenure of three years to complete the development of a new NCF that will replace the framework formed in 2005. The committee has been entrusted to develop four such frameworks to guide the curriculum of early education, school education, adult education and teacher education.

