HNBGU Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 204 Professor Vacancies, Diring Hiring
HNBGU Recruitment 2023: Applications Open For 204 Professor Vacancies, Diring Hiring

Last Updated: February 03, 2023, 17:24 IST

HNBGU recruitment at hnbgu.ac.in (Representative image)

HNBGU Recruitment 2023: Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies from the official website at hnbgu.ac.in. The registration process will conclude on March 2

The Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University (HNBGU) has begun the online registration process for the recruitment of professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. These vacancies will be filled by direct recruitment on regular basis. Candidates who are interested can apply for the vacancies from the official website of the University at hnbgu.ac.in. The registration process began on February 1, while the last date to submit the online application is March 2 (up to 11:59 pm).

The deadline to submit the hard copy of the application form is March 10 (on or before 4 pm). Through this recruitment drive, a total of 204 vacancies will be filled in various departments of the university such as economics, anthropology, mass communication, chemistry, home science, zoology, management, agriculture, law, and others.

HNBGU Professor Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Assistant Professor (Academic Pay Level – 10): 108

Associate Professor (Academic Pay Level – 13A): 63

Professor (Academic Pay Level – 14): 32

Professor (Academic Pay Level – 14): 1

HNBGU Professor Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

For Assistant Professor: The academic score will be taken into consideration for short-listing of the candidates for interview only. While the selections will be based only on the performance in the interview as prescribed in the UGC Regulations, 2018.

For Associate Professor and Professors: The shortlisting of the candidates will be based on the academic and research score as per UGC Regulations, 2018. It is to be noted that all the applications received will be screened as per the screening guidelines of the UGC Regulations and also by the University procedures for selection. However, reservations will be provided as per government rules.

HNBGU Professor Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit hnbgu.ac.in

Step 2: Look for Samarth Recruitment Portal and register.

Step 3: Once the registration process is done, fill up the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the essential documents and pay the application fee.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the application form for future use.

Find the direct link here: https://hnbgurec.samarth.edu.in/

HNBGU Professor Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

Professor & Associate Professor: Candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 1,000 while SC, ST, PwBD categories and women applicants will have to pay Rs 500.

Assistant Professor: Those belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories will have to pay Rs 500, while SC, ST, PwBD categories and women applicants have been exempted from payment of fees. Candidates must keep in mind that the fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstances. Also, applicants who wish to apply for more than one cadre or for more than one subject/department will have to submit separate online applications along with separate application fees.

