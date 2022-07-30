The Ministry of Defence has formed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Independence Day celebrations in all educational institutes. Addressing all the principals and the heads of the educational institutes, University Grants Commission (UGC) in an official notification mentioned, that flat hosting will be held at all institutes at 9 am.

The Ministry of Defence, Government of India has formulated a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Independence Day Celebrations, which is enclosed herewith as Annexure-l.” “As you are aware that the forthcoming Independence Day, 2022 is being celebrated under the broader ambit of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ across the country,” read the notice.

SOPs for Independence Day Celebrations 2022

The MoD stated in its first instruction that the celebration of the Independence Day ceremony/hoisting of the national flag in all education institutions should begin after 9 am. The next instruction suggested organising the flag hoisting programme in either a virtual or physical format depending on the COVID-19 situation. The Ministry of Defense also encouraged all school students, teachers, and staff, as well as parents/guardians, to take part.

“As the country commemorates ‘Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, each school has been asked to create a craft project honouring the 75th anniversary of Independence Day and prominent freedom fighters in their areas. The project should incorporate some waste materials while emphasising the concepts of “Waste to Best” and “Waste to Wealth,” the SOP read.

Additionally, the Ministry of Defence has asked schools and colleges to host MyGov Quiz. Every year on Independence Day, MoD in collaboration with MyGov organises an online quiz contest on a specific subject.

Notably, those who finish in the top ten of the quiz will be awarded cash prizes. The first prize winner will receive Rs. 25,000, and the second prize winner will get Rs.15,000. The winner of the third prize, on the other hand, will receive Rs.10,000. A consolation prize of Rs. 5,000 will also be awarded to the remaining seven contestants. This quiz is open to all students in sixth grade or higher.

Meanwhile, all educational institutions have been asked to encourage students to install a national flag on their rooftops in honour of our freedom fighters under the theme “Har Ghar Jhanda.”

