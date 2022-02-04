Hold Centralized Exams Like IBPS, Suggest RRB NTPC, Group D Aspirants to RRB

Aspirants of Railway NTPC and Group D Recruitment Exam have advised the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) officials to make changes in the examination and adopt the policy of conducting a centralised examination i.e., only a single examination. Having a centralised structure will cut down the chances of protests and uneasiness in candidates.

Candidates argued that the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) conducts examination of all banks in a centralised manner and also release its result centrally. As per the vacancies in different banks, a merit list gets prepared. The seats are filled by issuing category-wise merit. It happens on a regular basis. IBPS also releases the waiting list. Accordingly, the candidates are recruited. They have a fixed yearly calendar and every year, IBPS releases the post for Clerk and Probationary Officer.

Currently, each RRB board issues its separate cut off due to which cut off goes very high. Even, students who have scored well are unable to get the seat, alleged candidates. Apart from this, having a different set of seats by each board, more students usually apply for the board in which the seats are maximum creating uneven applications for different boards. Also, RRB does not issue a specific calendar which is a major concern of the candidates. Being one of the biggest boards in the country, RRB still takes three to four years to fill a single session vacancy.

Amid the rising protests regarding NTPC CBT 2, RRB has constituted a high-level committee to clear the doubts of the students regarding the Patna NTPC undergraduate level and Group D examinations. Over 1 lakh grievances were raised till February 1 by the RRB NTPC committee.

The committee is visiting different locations and listening to the grievances of the students. Candidates have also asked the committee to accept the new applications for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate as they faced issues in making EWS certificates while applying. The committee is visiting different districts of Bihar and taking their queries.

Now, it will be interesting to see the final report by the committee. If RRB takes the issues of students into consideration and reforms its existing policies, then we can witness a huge change in the railway examination structure.

