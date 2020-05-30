Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Hold Exams While Ensuring Infection Doesn't Spread: Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray

He said the Covid-19 situation in the state shows examinations cannot be held in July, but the uncertainty in this regard should be ended and all options should be explored.

PTI

May 30, 2020
File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday spoke with vice chancellors of various universities and said that examinations should be held while ensuring that it doesn't lead to the spread of coronavirus.

An official statement quoted the chief minister as saying that "it is becoming clear that examinations cannot be

held in July", but the uncertainty in this regard should be ended and all options should be explored.

Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant, Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, chief secretary Ajoy Mehta

and senior officials also took part in the video conference.

"University examinations should be held ensuring not a single student gets infected by novel coronavirus....The

worries of students and parents should be ended by determining the exact method of examination and (finalizing) the

schedule," Thackeray said, as per the statement.

The pandemic situation in Mumbai, Pune and Aurangabad, which are hotspots of infection, is changing constantly, the

chief minister noted.

It should be seen if the crisis can be turned into an opportunity with the use of technology, he added.

As examinations were postponed after the outbreak of virus, students are worried, he noted.

Thackeray also said that universities should find out how teaching is being conducted at foreign varieties.

"Coronavirus should be dubbed an eye-opener. Healthcare facilities need to be prioritized. Similarly,

education needs to be seen as essential," Thackeray said, according to the statement.

The chief minister, during the interaction, also called for ensuring that the quality of education is the same

across the state and there is no "regional disparity".

Alternatives such as e-learning and digital classrooms should be explored, he added.

Samant said all options for holding examinations were being explored.

Tanpure said the government was in touch with students and parents and taking efforts to ensure that examinations

were held.

