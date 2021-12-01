Hold Special Exams for NCC Students Volunteering for Republic Day: UGC to Colleges

The University Grant Commission (UGC) on Tuesday directed all its affiliated colleges and universities to make special exam provisions for candidates enrolled in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). Like every year in November and December, the volunteers are currently involved in training camps for the Republic Day celebration and are facing issues in matching up with their classes. They at times have to even miss classes for fulfilling their ‘selfless service.’

In the letter written by the commission to the directors and principals of the colleges and universities, it stated that the NCC activities involve responsibilities in various central government, state government, education department, and national cadet corps programmes.

Giving them special consideration, UGC asked the educational institution to conduct special examinations for NCC cadets. This examination will have to be conducted on separate dates and not as candidates appearing for a re-test.

UGC directed all the varsities and institutions to take action in this regard and conduct special exams so that the cadets don’t face problems for missing their semester exams.

Meanwhile, on November 29, the UGC had asked all the universities and colleges to run awareness programmes in the buildup of the celebration of 2023 as the International Year of Millets. The United Nation on the proposal of India and a few other countries, has decided to dedicate 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

Varsities have been asked to carry awareness programmed highlighting the benefits of the nutritional value of millets which helps to “tackle modern lifestyle problems and health challenges like obesity and diabetes.” Universities will be organising workshops, debates, seminars conferences and health talks to discuss the health benefits of the grain.

