"Holding Exams Amid Pandemic Against Right to Life," Doctors Write to CJI Seeking Postponement of INI CET

A group of 799 doctors on behalf of INI-CET aspirants has written a letter to Chief Justice of India requesting for a suo moto cognizance on the conduct of the medical entrance exam. INI-CET is the exam for admission to MD/MS courses at AIIMS, JIIPMER, PGI, and NIMHANS.

Young doctors appear for the exam to advance their careers. The doctors claim that they have been hugely impacted by the decision taken by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to hold their INICET PG entrance exam on June 16.

Doctors have been demanding postponement of the exam and a notice of about a month before holding the exam, as they have been busy on COVID-19 duties. In the letter written to CJI, they claim that they are not being heard by the authorities.

The letter said, “Today we are facing a dilemma between choosing our patients or our career".

“We do not wish to cancel the examination. It’s a central institute examination, we all aspire to attend the examination and be evaluated on the basis of an examination but at this peak period when we are in the middle of a medical catastrophe, we don’t wish the examination to become a super spreader of the virus," aspirants said in the letter.

The young doctors added that some of them are having duties on the same date and some of them will be in quarantine. The doctors have said that they have joined their duties after the postponement of the NEET PG exam, however, INICET has not been postponed and the dates for the exam were announced 19 days ahead of the test.

The letter said, “Our admit cards also have been released, which is adding to our stress level. The admit card mentions that INICET is not taking the responsibility for our travel during this time. This is putting us in another hurdle."

“In examination center, where we are required to remove mask for verification and during traveling also, there are high chances of coming in contracting the virus and thus spreading the infection to our families. Many aspirants who are attempting the exam are working in hospitals and they can carry the infection thus leading to the spread of the infection," the aspirants said.

“Decision to conduct an examination in the middle of medical catastrophe when many of us are acting as front-line workers in the pandemic is in utter disregard to our fundamental right to life which includes right to health, as enshrined under the Constitution of India," the aspirants said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here