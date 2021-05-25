"Holding Exams Insensitive, Could be Fatal", Sisodia Writes to Pokhriyal, Seeks Vaccination for Kids

Delhi Deputy Minster Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ regarding the class 12 board exams 2021. In the letter, he mentioned that it is not just the question of academic future of the 1.4 crore students studying in class 12 but also about their health. “The challenge to find a way to assess students without putting their health at stake. There is hardly any household which has not lost their loved one or acquaintance and to ask children to appear for an exam in this scenario is not only insensitive but can also prove also fatal," the letter read.

Sisodia who also handles the education portfolio of Delhi also said that about 95 per cent of students in class 12 are 17.5 years or older and has urged the Centre govt to vaccinate them as well after “consulting with experts". Currently, India does not have a policy of vaccinating it’s population younger than 18.

He also asked the Central govt to “talk to Pfizer and acquire vaccinations for 12 and above." Pfizer vaccine has been approved for kids and is being used in several countries including the United States.

As demands for vaccinating children are increasing, several health and education experts suggest it seems impractical at present. While some paediatricians say they have seen a rise in cases of anxiety and screen addiction among children since they are confined to their homes for over a year now and, hence, they need to be vaccinated not only to be saved from the pandemic but also to allow them to visit schools and play outdoors.

While several countries like the US, Canada, and Singapore have approved vaccinations for children, India is yet to roll out such a policy. The fear among parents has worsened as several reports suggest that children might be hit harder in the third wave of the pandemic.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here