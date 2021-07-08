BSEH Haryana Board 10th Result for Open School Declared, 100% Pass

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the result of the open school examination 2021 for secondary class 10 school students today afternoon, July 8. Students who appeared for the fresh category, re-appear, Credit Transfer Policy (CTP), and mercy chance exams can check the result on the official website of bseh.org.in.

All students from Haryana Board who registered in open school mode have passed. BSEH has got 100 per cent pass percentage. The Haryana board president Prof (Dr) Jagbir Singh and secretary Rajiv Prasad announced the result in a press conference today. He said that this examination was to be conducted in the month of April but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it was cancelled.

The board president informed that the result of 20,154 candidates including 13,700 boys and 6,454 girls of secondary open school (fresh category) has been declared. The minimum passing marks for students of this category was 33 percent in all the subjects.

As many as 34,136 candidates of appeared for the CTP/re-appear/mercy chance secondary open examination. Out of the total, 20,607 are boys and 13,529 are girls.

For candidates who have re-appeared / CTP in one subject, the result has been declared by considering the marks of the failed subject on the basis of the average marks of those subjects in which they have already passed in the examination given earlier by the candidates, said the board secretary.

Apart from this, for candidates who have CTP in more than one subject, the marks obtained in their other passing subjects have been declared with a minimum of 33 percent marks and for CTP, the internal assessment marks have been taken into account.

For the secondary annual examination March 2021, the candidates who had applied for partial/full subject marks improvement and additional subjects, the results have been declared on Chance for Subsequent Exam (CSE). All such candidates will be allowed to appear in the upcoming board exam, which will be conducted from August 16 to September 1 on the basis of the same application in that exam without any fee. Prasad further informed that if any candidate is not satisfied with the declared result then he/she can appear in the upcoming examination of the board.

