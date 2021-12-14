Hostels, Physical Classes Shut as 15 Gauhati University Students Tested Covid Positive

As many as 15 students at the Gauhati University, Assam have tested positive for Covid-19. These students were residing at the university hostel and were found to be infected by the coronavirus when the government undertook its regular screening tests. The university had reopened amid strict precautions.

The infected students have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. Out of the total, at least 10 students were residents of AT-9 hostel at the varsity. To prevent the virus from spreading the university has shut all the hostels from December 15 to 19. Physical classes too will remain shut during this time as a “precautionary measure."

The university has cancelled any gathering at the campus including the cultural night which was scheduled to be held on December 14 as well as the Talent Search Competitions being organised by the Post Graduate Students’ Union, the varsity said in an official notice.

“Entry of outsiders shall remain prohibited during the period. The offices shall run with minimum functioning," the varsity said in an official notice.

Among these students, no case of covid-19’s new variant omicron has been found yet, however, India is yet again seeing another rise in cases of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, India has registered 5,784 fresh Covid-19 cases.

As many as 41 cases of Omicron have been found in the country, most from Maharashtra. The state alone has 20 Omicron cases, followed by Rajasthan at nine, Gujarat at four and Karnataka with three cases. Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Chandigarh have recorded one case each. Delhi too has recorded two cases of the new variant.

Meanwhile, Researchers at IIT Guwahati have developed a ‘Nanoeter thick superhydrophobic coating’ that can convert any cloth into a Covid-19 mask. The researchers claim that it can give protection as an N95 mask.

