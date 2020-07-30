Hotels, Street Hawkers Allowed to Resume Business: Delhi Govt

The Delhi government has decided to end the night curfew and allow hotels, hospitality services and street hawkers under Unlock 3.0 as weekly bazaars are to be allowed on a trial basis for a week with social distancing norms.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took several important decisions to open up Delhi's economy under the Unlock guidelines issued by the central government. The Delhi government has decided to end the night curfew that was earlier in operation from 10 pm to 5 am.

Since hotels are no longer linked to hospitals, the Delhi government has also decided to allow normal functioning of hotels and hospitality services.

Street hawkers in Delhi will be permitted to function without any limitations on operating hours. Delhi government has also allowed weekly bazaars to function on a trial basis for a week with social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures. The Kejriwal government had allowed street hawkers to function on a trial basis for a week from 10 am to 8 pm, in an order passed on Monday.