Hours Post SSC Result 2021, None of MSBSHSE Websites Working, Students Take to Twitter

Maharashtra Board declared the best result with the highest pass percentage in seven years. The number of students scoring 90+ marks also got over 1 lakh. A record 957 students got full marks or 100% score in SSC result. Among schools, 22,384 schools got 100% results. There are a total of 22767 schools registered with the Maharashtra Board. Despite all these achievements, students seemed miffed with the board as over three hours after the declaration, the board’s official website was not working.

The links to check results were available, however, it took so much time to load that only a handful of students could access the result. State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to Twitter to tell ways on how to check score, however, it did not work for most of the students. To make matters worse, there was no official word on when the websites will resume working. Students were left at trying and re-trying to load websites.

Many took to Twitter to share their agony

@VarshaEGaikwad #sscresults #sscresult2021 #anotherfailJust make a good website…We gave you examination fees without examination… At least use that money make that website reliable… (Imagine this a charity) — Fardeen (@Honik122) July 16, 2021

Some students started meme fest

Nothing but a pic of Backbenchers checking their #sscresult2021 ; pic.twitter.com/GvTr15lf01— Naman (@ama_joking) July 16, 2021

Even child rights activist and Supreme Court advocate joined students in their protest.

#sscresult2021@CMOMaharashtra @VarshaEGaikwad10th board students from Maharashtra are still waiting for their resultsIt’s almost 2 hrs and the site is not opening Look into the same — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) July 16, 2021

Ater SSC results, now students will have to start applying for the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission 2021. This year, the state government will offer admission to class 11 on the basis of a common entrance test (CET). The exam is speculated to be held in August, however, the exact date and timetable are yet to be announced.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here