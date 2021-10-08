How did Satyam Gandhi Clear UPSC Civil Services in First Attempt, Get AIR 10

Many aspirants spend years and years on preparing for civil services. It has become common to have cracked UPSC CSE after 2-3 attempts, however, Bihar native Satyam Gandhi has managed to not only clear the civil services in his first attempt at the exam but has also grabbed an All India Rank. He has secured AIR 10.

Hailing from Samastipur district in Bihar, Satyam started preparing for the civil services exam on his own in the final year of graduation, and his decision worked out well for him.

Satyam completed his schooling from Kendriya Vidyalaya and graduated from Delhi University’s Dyal Singh College in BA (Hons) in Political Science. Satyam said that his grandfather wanted someone in the family to become an IAS officer, and he made up his mind to fulfil that dream.

Satyam shifted to Delhi’s Rajinder Nagar which is known as the hub of civil service aspirants. While there are countless coaching institutes in Rajinder Nagar, Satyam simply wanted a conducive environment for his studies.

Preparation Strategy

Satyam started preparing for UPSC in 2019, and used to study 12-13 hours daily. The Samastipur native made cracking the prelims his priority and focused on general studies the most. Besides books, his self-prepared notes also helped in clearing the exam. Through 120 mock tests, Satyam also realised his weak points. He took help of online coaching platforms which provided guidance for clearing the interview round.

Important Topics

Satyam said that economics, polity and history are the most important subjects while preparing for preliminary exams. Candidates preparing for prelims should pay more attention to these subjects along with current affairs. He had chosen political science as an optional subject.

This year’s topper, Shubham Kumar is also from Bihar. This is his third attempt at civil services. Kumar has cracked the civil services exam in 2019 as well, however, at that time he had obtained 290th rank.

