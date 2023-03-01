In most states, the final examinations across classes are held in February-March. This year, the Holi festival will be celebrated on March 8. Therefore, apart from the 10th-12th board exams, the schedule for other classes has been made in such a manner that the exams conclude before Holi.

Schools usually start the new academic year in the last week of March or April-May but it depends from state to state and on the boards. However, some holidays in schools and colleges are common across the country. Here is a list of holidays in March:

Date Day Reason for Holiday Where is it celebrated March 5 Sunday Panchayati Raj Day Odisha March 7 Tuesday Holika Dahan, Doljatra All over India March 8 Wednesday Holi All over India March 22 Wednesday Bihar Day Bihar March 23 Thursday Bhagat Singh Martyr’s Day Punjab and Haryana March 30 Thursday Ram Navami All over India

Now, most schools and colleges keep a holiday on Saturday as well as Sunday. Accordingly, schools and colleges will remain closed on March 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, and 26. Apart from these fixed holidays, holidays are also given during festivals of any state (whose date is not fixed), etc.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will commence the 10th and 12th board exams the day after Holi, on March 9. The class 10 exams will be held from March 16 to April 11. The class 12 exams will be conducted between March 9 and April 12. The Rajasthan board will conduct the board exams from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Candidates have to reach the centre 30 minutes before. A total of 6081 exam centres have been created for the exams.

The RBSE class 10 board exams will start with English exam papers and will end with vocational subjects and Sanskrit. While the RBSE Class 12 board examination will begin with a psychology paper and will conclude with vocational subjects. About 21,12,206 students have registered for the board exams, this year. The Rajasthan board has made some special security arrangements to avoid cheating in the exam.

