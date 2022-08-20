How Much Does it Take to Educate a Child in India?

Parents in India have to spend a considerable amount on the education of their children. The total cost of educating a child in a private school in India from the age of 3 to 17 years, is a hefty Rs 30 lakh, reported a Economic Times. The first hit of the expense comes with the admission fee when enrolling a child.

The research further revealed that most schools in tier I cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, etc, charge an admission fee ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 75,000. Discounts between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000, however, may be given to parents if a sibling is already enrolled. The average tuition fee for preschooling in tier-I and II cities can range between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1.5 lakh per year (depending on the school’s brand), as per the research.

Children who attend certain professional daycare centres in metropolitan cities pay up to Rs 5,000-8,500 per day. If parents drop off their children at daycare centres for 5 hours per day, the annual cost could reach Rs 2 lakh.

The study also indicated that the tuition fee for primary school ranges between Rs 1.25 lakh and Rs 1.75 lakh per year. It suggested that parents should make a budget of Rs 5.50 lakh for primary education. Moreover, the average annual tuition fee for middle school is between Rs 1.6 lakh and Rs 1.8 lakh, and the total cost is roughly Rs 9.5 lakh.

Speaking of expenses from classes 11 onwards, many schools expect parents or guardians to pay separately for books, which range between Rs 4,000 and 7,000 per year. Four years of high school can cost between Rs 1.8 lakh and Rs 2.2 lakh. The study recommended making a budget of around Rs 9 lakh for high school education.

In addition, the cost of transportation ranges between Rs 1,500 and 2,500 per month. Meanwhile, if parents choose to enrol their child in a government school, the cost of education will be much lower, ranging between Rs 15,000 and 20,000 per year. Once school life is over most middle-class parents have to save for a college education, which is even more expensive.

