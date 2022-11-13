How Much Homework is Too Much? Experts Suggest Ways to Set Appropriate At Home Work for Kids

Having homework leaves ensures students repeat concepts taught in class and learn to study independently but having excessive homework leaves kids struggling for free time, family time, and doing simple tasks to enjoy their childhoods.

Should students be given homework or not? How much homework is the right amount? Which grade level students benefit from homework more than others? Does it really enhance the level of learning, leading to higher academic performance, or does it result in stress and fatigue leading to frustration?

Students who take their home assignments seriously perform much better in academics and are better prepared for their future studies. Homework also provides insight to parents into the learning level of their children and creates a connection between the school and the families, whereas some may not consider it to be very helpful.

In the post-pandemic time where students have really been forced to withdraw from paper and pen – particularly writing, deep and quality learning, regular and disciplined revision of the concepts learned in classrooms – meaningful and engaging homework can help in bridging the gaps besides taking students away from screens.

It’s the middle and senior school students who benefit from extended work at home. Educators with flipped classroom strategies may assign work that students can do at home in a relaxed environment. If used effectively, homework can be an important means toward a formative educational end.

For an early and primary year learner who is still learning how to learn, reinforcement of the tasks done in school (in age-appropriate timespan and quantity) along with some extension of that helps in inculcating a sense of responsibility and teaches organizational skills and time management.

For middle and senior schoolers, while Math requires regular practice, other subjects can be reinforced by way of application-based tasks, projects, research and conclusion, quizzes, and online exercises.

A home assignment that is—

• engaging, relevant, well crafted, challenging yet achievable

• with precise objectives

• in sync with the learner’s academic requirement, interests, and choice of presentation

• based on quality and not quantity

• aligned with the current times

• supports student learning—

will bring positive quality change in the learner who will be self-directed and self-regulated as well as able to take charge of his/her learning.

Research finds homework is an effective tool for learning that extends beyond the task and develops many transferable skills like independent study and organizational skills, reinforces and helps learners retain the knowledge gained, makes them responsible for their learning, and encourages them to explore learning materials, seek support whenever required, and plan timelines for finishing assignments with a responsible attitude.

— The author is Sanyogita Sharma, Director, MRIS

