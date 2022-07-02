How NTA is Planning to Conduct CUET for Over 1 Million Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to conduct the first-ever common university entrance test (CUET) this year. It will be held for admission to undergraduate courses across 86 universities in the country. The entrance test is slated to be held between July 15 and August 10. While NTA has experience in conducting high stake entrance exams like JEE Main and NEET, the CUET comes with a set of new challenges for the agency.

Unlike other entrance tests that have a limited number of subjects, CUET will have nearly 60,000 combinations of subjects. While the number of candidates who have applied for CUET is less than NEET, the application jumps many folds in practice. “Although 1 million candidates have applied for CUET-UG, each of these candidates has applied to at least five universities on an average therefore, the total number of applications is over 5 million,” said an NTA official while speaking to Hindustan Times.

NTA will hold CUET at nearly 1000 centres in 54 cities across India and 13 cities outside the country. The number of centres to be set up could be around 800 to 1000. The process is being finalise. The infrastructural requirement of NTA will increase after CUET is introduced, the official added.

Another challenge for NTA will be to eliminate the chances of any malpractice in the exam. The agency is reportedly working on the possibility of having iris capturing arrangements at the examination centres. Last week, NTA had written to the vice chancellors of all universities across the country who are participating the CUET 2022 to assess and provide closed areas on their campuses for setting up examination centres. The assessment of CUET will be done in a computer-based format and an answer key will be issued immediately after the examination. The results of the candidates will be sent to the universities they applied for.

CUET-UG was introduced by the government earlier this year as a mandatory entrance test for admission into undergraduate courses of all central universities in the country. State and other types of universities, however, were given an option to opt-out of the entrance test. Among the universities opting for CUET 2022 are Delhi University, JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Aligarh Muslim University, BHU, etc.

