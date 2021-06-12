How To Become A Psychologist: Know About The Course And Where To Apply

The prevailing situations in the covid-19 second wave and the lockdown have adversely affected everyone’s mental health. Health issues, job losses, and shutdown of educational institutions among others are the major factors affecting the people. Everyone requires mental care as a result of such stress. In such a setting, the prospects for a profession in psychology will rise in the near future.

A psychologist is someone who studies, reads, and understands human behavior. A psychologist attempts to transform his patient’s thinking in accordance with his mental state without the use of medicines. If you enjoy reading and learning about other people’s behavior, a career in psychology could be a good option for you.

There are several institutes and universities providing psychology degrees and PG diplomas.

These are the major courses in Psychology

BA Honors in Psychology

MA/MSc in Psychology

PG Diploma in Psychology

How to admission

A minimum of 50% in class 12th is required for entrance to the BA Honors in Psychology program. If you studied Psychology in high school, you will be given first priority for admission to this program. This subject is also available at a postgraduate level. For a PG Diploma or a Master’s degree in psychology, you should have 55 percent marks at graduation level.

Course Content

Students study behavioral and mental sciences, feelings, mental states, and social problems in this course. Apart from that, they look into social tensions, criminal psychology, people’s likes and dislikes, and workplace behavior, among other things.

Career options after the course

Students with a degree or post-graduate diploma in psychology have a wide range of professional options. Psychologists are always in demand at government and private schools, hospitals, colleges, enterprises, research agencies, rehabilitation clinics, and non-governmental organizations, among other places.

