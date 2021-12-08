How to Become an IAS Officer? Here's Preparation Guide For UPSC Civil Services Exam

The civil services examination conducted by the UPSC is arguably the toughest exam in India. Thousands of aspirants from across the study and employment levels prepare for the exam every year. The selected few who manage to clear the exam are allotted IAS, IPS, IFS and other allied services posts. It is a three-level exam consisting of prelims, mains and interviews.

To pass the UPSC exam, it is necessary to be aware of the syllabus, exam pattern and a few other things. So today we have brought some easy tips to boost your UPSC preparations.

UPSC Civil Services: Qualifications

Education: The applicant must be a graduate in any discipline to appear for the civil services examination. The students who have completed their bachelor’s degree in any stream can apply.

Age limit: The minimum age of candidates for the UPSC exam is 21 years, the general category applicants can appear for 6 times to a maximum age of 32 years, the age limit for the OBC category has been fixed from 21 to 35 years and candidates of this category can appear 9 times. The age limit for the SC-ST category is 21 years to 37 years and with no limit for attempts. Also, the age limit for physically disabled candidates has been fixed from 21 to 42 years.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: Subjects

A candidate has to choose a subject from a total of 25 subjects. It includes agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary science, anthropology, botany, chemistry, civil engineering, commerce and accountancy, economics, electrical engineering, geography, geology, history, law, management, mechanical engineering, medical science, philosophy, physics, political science and international relations, psychology, public administration, sociology, statistics, zoology and languages including Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Dogri, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Kashmiri, Konkani, Maithili, Malayalam, Manipuri, Santhali, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu and English can be chosen as an optional subject.

UPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern

Prelims: In the UPSC prelims exam, candidates have to take two papers. The first paper is subject-related while the second paper is CSAT and it is necessary to get 33 per cent marks to pass the exam.

Mains: There are a total of nine papers in the UPSC mains exam. Of these, two are for qualifying (A and B) and seven others are for merit. Both the language-based qualifying papers are of three hours duration each. Apart from this, there are 4 papers of General Studies for which 3 hours each are available. There is the optional paper too, in which there are two exams and the subject is chosen by the candidates themselves. The selected candidates in this exam are then called for the final interview round.

UPSC Interview: A candidate, who passes the UPSC mains, then fills a Detail Application Form (DAF), based on which a personality test is conducted. Based on the information filled in the form, questions are asked during the interview. Following this, the merit list is prepared by adding the marks obtained in the interview and based on this, the All India Ranking is given to the candidates.

