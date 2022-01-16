How to Create Timetable to Manage Boards, JEE, NEET Preparations

With the pandemic posing a host of uncertainties, students in their last year of school are now focused on getting 2022 right for their careers. It is imperative for students to hit the bull’s eye in 2022 and take a step ahead towards their professional goals. On the bright side, many students found themselves to be more productive online. Lessons learned online were found to be time-effective and imparted concepts in ways that were much easier to remember and register.

This year will be crucial for who will be appearing for board exams as well as for the entrance exams — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022.

Also read| Will Omicron Delay Board Exams 2022? From UP Board to CBSE, Here’s Latest Update

Boards exams vs Entrance exams

As per reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) may schedule JEE Mains from February 2022 onwards, in four sessions, going up to May 2022. As JEE is fast approaching, students have a tendency to sideline the CBSE preparations for the board examinations, however, students must remember that the preparation for their boards is equally important to compete in the entrance examinations.

Board examinations require the students to memorise conceptual answers for 5-markers and 10-marker questions. Entrance examinations, on the other hand, require them to focus on the nitty-gritty of MCQs. To strike a balance between the two, it is necessary to integrate board preparations into entrance exam requirements.

Tips to prepare effectively for boards, JEE, NEET

Making notes a must: While memorizing important concepts, students must try making notes and pointers for important terminologies.

Smart time allocation: Allocating time for both the paper patterns is important. For example, if studying a thermodynamics chapter for the Boards for an hour, giving 10 minutes of time to MCQs right after can help soak in the concept.

Mock tests are the key: Mock tests help students assess their level of preparation. Also, they help students manage their time effectively.

Past question papers: Solving previous years’ question papers is a great way to understand the nature of questions asked.

Knowing the exam pattern helps significantly

As the February 2022 session of JEE is fast approaching, students must remember to stay updated with the pattern of the questions. Here are some paper patterns to refer to:

NEET consists of 200 questions, wherein students are expected to answer 180 questions. Similarly, as per updates made in the JEE Main in 2021, the number of questions was increased to 90, out of which 75 were to be attempted.

This year too, the JEE Main 2022 examination will be conducted in two parts. Part 1 is for admissions into BE and BTech and Part 2 for BArch and BPlan. The negative marking scheme continues to stay. One mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Negative marking is basically a test of tact for students to pave their way through tricky questions.

Read| WBJEE to SRMJEE, List of Engineering Entrance Exams That Have Opened Applications

Cut-Off Trends and Important Topics

Cut-off trends reiterate the need for smart work. It helps in attempting and choosing questions that students can focus more on. The cut-off last year for JEE Mains was 87.899, whereas, for NEET, the cut-off stood at the 50th percentile.

Important physics concepts, thermodynamics, kinematics, and laws of motion, must be brushed up inside out. For NEET, one must be well versed with the biology basics of ecology and environment and the plant and animal physiology,

Staying updated with cut-off trends, paper patterns and pro-tips are effective ways to prepare for any exam. As the competition for the 2022 admissions levels up, all students need to do is to keep themselves focussed and study smart.

— Authored by Neetin Agrawal, Senior Vice President, Knowledge, Toppr

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.