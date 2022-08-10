How to Get a Seat at NITs, IITs Based on JEE Score, What's JoSAA, CSAB Counselling Process?

JEE Main 2022 results were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday, August 8. Out of all the examinees, those who have secured a rank under 2.5 lakh can now easily register for JEE Advanced before August 11. Once the JEE Advanced results are announced, the counselling process for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT), National Institutes of Technology (NIT), and other engineering colleges will begin.

Counselling for admissions to IITs, NITs, and IIITs is conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB). JoSAA conducts counselling for IIT admissions as well as for the NIT+ system, including NIT, IIIT, and more. CSAB on the other hand provides counselling for excess seats in the NIT+ system.

JoSAA is going to hold six rounds in which students will be assigned seats in various institutes. Following that, the CSAB will take care of two special counselling rounds for the remaining seats through its own online portal.

An official statement on CSAB’s website reads, “JoSAA-2022 will jointly admit candidates for the first year of Engineering/Technology and Architecture/Planning Programs of IITs and NIT+ system for the academic session 2022-23 via an online portal. There will be six rounds of JoSAA counselling. Upon completion of JoSAA-2022 counselling, if any seats remain vacant in the NIT+ system (excluding seats of IITs), two special rounds, called CSAB-Special Rounds, will be conducted by the CSAB-2022 through its own online portal (https://csab.nic.in).”

Moreover, CSAB will hold a separate CSAB-supernumerary round for admission to supernumerary seats in selected NITs in the Union Territories of Andaman & Nicobar, Daman & Diu, Lakshadweep, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli. CSAB will also administer CSAB-NEUT rounds to allocate seats to candidates from North-Eastern states and UTs under the scheme of “Reservation of seats in Degree Level Technical Courses for States / UTs lacking such facilities in the AICTE-approved institutions.”

The JEE advanced admit cards will be made available to the qualified student by August 23 and they would have to carry them to their respective exam halls on August 28.

